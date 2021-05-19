EU Commission eyes unified corporate tax, again

The EU Commission on Tuesday (18 May) adopted plans for a unified corporate tax rule book for the bloc, to stop a race to the bottom among member states.

The commission already previously attempted a common corporate tax in 2011, and in 2016, but those attempts failed.

The EU executive argues times have changed and a global effort underway to reach a deal on rules on how much, and where, multinational firms pay taxes could give momentum to the renewed efforts.

Governments...