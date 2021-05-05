Ad
euobserver
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to attend online EU summit on Saturday (Photo: Foreign and Commonwealth Office)

EU turns from China to India on free trade

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is suspending plans for a trade deal with China, while reviving those for a pact with India, in a dispute on Chinese human-rights abuses.

"We now, in a sense, have suspended … political outreach activities from the European Commission side," on ratification of the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI), EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis told the AFP news agency on Tuesday (4 May).

"It's clear in the current situation, with the EU sanctions in place ag...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

