Why EU needs to be wary that AI will increase racial profiling

Whether it be 'predictive' algorithmic systems used in the Netherlands to profile Eastern Europeans and Roma for 'pick-pocketing', or secretive lists of suspected criminals such as the UK's Gang Matrix, there is a growing reliance on criminal risk-scoring technologies by pol...
Sarah Chander is a senior policy advisor at European Digital Rights. Fieke Jansen is a fellow of the Mozilla Foundation.
