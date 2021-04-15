EU to buy 1.8bn BioNTech jabs, in switch to mRNA vaccines

The European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday (14 April) announced the bloc has entered negotiations to buy 1.8 billion doses of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine - to be delivered between now and 2023.

She also confirmed that member states will receive, starting this month, 50 million additional Pfizer/BioNtech Covid-19 vaccines, as doses initially expected at the end of 2021 were brought forward to the second quarter.

In total, the company will supply the EU wit...