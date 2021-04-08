After 50 years, where do Roma rights stand now?

Every year on 8 April, Romani people worldwide celebrate International Roma Day.
'Roma' in Hungary, 'Traveller' in Ireland, 'Sinti' in Germany, 'Ashkali' in Kosovo, 'Calé' in Spain and plenty of other Romani-speaking groups celebrate their shared culture, history and language emphasising its diversity and unity.
At the same time, this day is important to raise awareness for t...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Romeo Franz is a German MEP with the Greens, and a former member of the of the Central Council of German Sinti and Roma.
Romeo Franz is a German MEP with the Greens, and a former member of the of the Central Council of German Sinti and Roma.