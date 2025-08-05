Listen: the battle to regulate toxic TFAs

You’ve heard of PFAS, these forever chemicals found on your non-stick pan, in your dishwasher detergent, in your jacket and generally everywhere in your everyday lives. Now meet the trifluoroacetic acid or TFA, probably very dangerous to public health but not regulated or measured in the EU.

Now, you might wonder, if our food supplies are contaminated, why isn’t the EU taking action to stop it? Well the EU can’t stop it because it didn’t monitor it.

Production: By Europod, in co-production with Sphera Network.

EUobserver is proud to have an editorial partnership with Europod to co-publish the podcast series “Long Story Short” hosted by Evi Kiorri. The podcast is available on all major platforms.



