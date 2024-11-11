Ad
Documents released and leaked to the lobby watchdog Corporate Europe Observatory (CEO) have revealed the increasing influence of CEFIC, the European Chemical Industry Council, on shaping policy decisions. (Photo: Wikimedia)

How the chemical industry pushes to relax EU regulations

by Staffan Dahllöf and Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels/Copenhagen,

The chemical industry in Europe has been using a variety of methods to push back or delay key EU legislation. Released and leaked documents now show how that is done. 

The incoming EU Commission, the newly-elected MEPs, and the Council face a substantial stack of major chemical industrial and environmental issues on their desks.

Staffan Dahllöf is a freelance reporter based in Copenhagen. Elena Sánchez Nicolás is EUobserver's managing editor.

