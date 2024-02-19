'Crying wolf' win for chemicals lobby at Antwerp EU meeting

EU politicians will cosy up with Big Toxics at a secretive event on Tuesday (20 February) to discuss a new 'European Industrial Deal' — a blatant showcase of corporate capture and an attempt to shift the political agenda in a more profit-minded direction.

While there is little information in the public domain about the Big Toxics lobby event, the European Industrial Deal has been much trailed. This comes amid the Green Deal's many broken promises, including reducing and replacing hazar...