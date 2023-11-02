Belgium taking over EU helm as it ignores asylum court rulings

While Belgium is set to take over the EU Council presidency in January to usher in a possible Europe-wide asylum reform, its own government has ignored thousands of court decisions favouring asylum seekers at home.
"By failing to act significantly on the rulings, the [Belgian] government has shown not only a shocking disregard for the rights of asylum seekers, but also for the rule of law," criticised Amnesty International earlier this week.
In August, the Belgian state also press...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
