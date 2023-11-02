Ad
Belgium's migration minister Nicole de Moor (left, with EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson) is pinning her hopes on the EU's overhaul on asylum to help solve its own problems at home (Photo: European Union)

Belgium taking over EU helm as it ignores asylum court rulings

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

While Belgium is set to take over the EU Council presidency in January to usher in a possible Europe-wide asylum reform, its own government has ignored thousands of court decisions favouring asylum seekers at home.

"By failing to act significantly on the rulings, the [Belgian] government has shown not only a shocking disregard for the rights of asylum seekers, but also for the rule of law," criticised Amnesty International earlier this week.

