Belgium taking over EU helm as it ignores asylum court rulings

While Belgium is set to take over the EU Council presidency in January to usher in a possible Europe-wide asylum reform, its own government has ignored thousands of court decisions favouring asylum seekers at home.

"By failing to act significantly on the rulings, the [Belgian] government has shown not only a shocking disregard for the rights of asylum seekers, but also for the rule of law," criticised Amnesty International earlier this week.

In August, the Belgian state also press...