How Ukrainian women's stories became forgotten by the media

Ukrainian society increasingly recognises the importance of women's pivotal role in the full-scale invasion of Russia in Ukraine —yet the news media is doing the opposite.
Women are "doing the unglamorous job of surviving, of keeping children safe, of supporting others. Unfortunately, this doesn't make the news, but it is what resilience is made of too", reflects Katya Gorchinskaya, the former chief executive of the independent Ukrainian news outlet Hr...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Luba Kassova is the author of the Missing Perspectives in news series, and The Missing Perspectives of Women in Covid-19 News, and director of the international consultancy AKAS.
Luba Kassova is the author of the Missing Perspectives in news series, and The Missing Perspectives of Women in Covid-19 News, and director of the international consultancy AKAS.