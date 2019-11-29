Ad
euobserver
Dolors Montserrat (EPP, Spain), chair of the petitions committee, wants to hear more from EU citizens (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Magazine

An 'open door' for EU citizens

Who is Who in EP committees?
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ordinary EU citizens should get a say in Brussels lawmaking and hold officials to account via the European Parliament's petitions committee (PETI) in the next five years, according to its chairman, Spanish centre-right MEP Dolors Montserrat. The "open door" to Brussels should also create "proximity" between people and EU officials in troubled times, she said.

"We need to give more visibility to personal experiences, enabling citizens to contribute to the EU's legislative work, while al...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Who is Who in EP committees?EU PoliticalMagazine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Lost in Brexit chaos - abortion rights in Northern Ireland
Dolors Montserrat (EPP, Spain), chair of the petitions committee, wants to hear more from EU citizens (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Who is Who in EP committees?EU PoliticalMagazine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections