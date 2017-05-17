Ad
euobserver
Tusk said a trade deal with the UK needs to create a level playing field. (Photo: European Parliament)

EU wants Brexit talks to start the day after UK vote

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said on Wednesday (17 May) that negotiations between the EU and the UK should start "as soon as possible, the day after the [UK] elections," which will be held on 8 June.

"We want to conclude a deal with the UK, not against the UK," Barnier told the European Parliament in Strasbourg, adding that there is not much time to conclude a good deal.

"We have to create the foundations of ongoing trust, that we need to build the future re...

Eszter Zalan

Eszter Zalan

