Free wifi plan backed by MEP committee

The European Parliament's industry committee rallied behind a plan to set up an EU wifi investment fund on Tuesday (25 April), paving the way for negotiations with national governments.
MEPs supported a legislative text which amends the original plan by the European Commission on several points, but largely backed the principle. They voted 52 in favour and seven against the text.
The plan would make €120 million in EU taxpayer money available for “local authorities and providers o...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here