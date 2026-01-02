EU points to Russia in Finland cable attack

Russia is suspected of starting the new year by escalating anti-EU hybrid warfare with another cable-cutting attack in the Baltic Sea.
Finnish authorities were on board the impounded Fitburg cargo ship on Thursday (1 January) night, while Finnish police interrogated its 14-man crew in an investigation into the incident earlier on Wednesday.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
