EU blacklist names Iranians behind January massacre of protestors

EU foreign ministers are to blacklist 14 Iranians for killing peaceful protesters, as the US renews its threat of military strikes.
Iranian interior minister Eskandar Momeni is the highest-ranking figure to go under an EU visa-ban and asset-freeze, according to an 11-page internal document seen by EUobserver on Friday (23 January).
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
