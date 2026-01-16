EU soft on US threats against Iran, as China warns of 'abyss'

EU states mostly kept quiet on US military threats against Iran, while China voiced outrage, at emotional UN talks in New York.
The French ambassador spoke in general terms of a "very worrying risk of regional escalation", without mentioning the US, at an emergency UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Thursday (15 January).
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
