"Don't laugh. One day you'll all have to answer for what you've done," Iranian torture victim Ahmad Batebi told the Iranian ambassador at a UNSC meeting on Thursday (Photo: UN)

EU soft on US threats against Iran, as China warns of 'abyss'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU states mostly kept quiet on US military threats against Iran, while China voiced outrage, at emotional UN talks in New York.  

The French ambassador spoke in general terms of a "very worrying risk of regional escalation", without mentioning the US, at an emergency UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Thursday (15 January).

