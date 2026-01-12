EU against Iran regime change, drafts mini-sanctions

The EU is against regime change in Iran, while condemning government violence and drafting new sanctions, with its policy largely unchanged since before the protests turned deadly.
"It's always been clear — regime change is not part of the EU's policies," an EU commission spokesperson told press in Brussels on Monday (12 January).
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
