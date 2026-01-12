Ad
euobserver
"If Trump kills [Khamenei] ... a likely replacement would be a military regime", said Bilal Saab, from the Chatham House think-tank in the UK (Photo: White House)

EU against Iran regime change, drafts mini-sanctions

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is against regime change in Iran, while condemning government violence and drafting new sanctions, with its policy largely unchanged since before the protests turned deadly.

"It's always been clear — regime change is not part of the EU's policies," an EU commission spokesperson told press in Brussels on Monday (12 January).

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Europe turns it back on refugees as resettlement quotas plunge
Frontex accused of blundering own 'safeguards' after Syrian refugee wins EU court battle
EU switches focus to Middle East amid crises in Gaza, Syria and Iran
"If Trump kills [Khamenei] ... a likely replacement would be a military regime", said Bilal Saab, from the Chatham House think-tank in the UK (Photo: White House)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetterNewsletter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections