End company-car perks, says EU commission

EU member states should phase out tax breaks for company cars to help improve air quality, the European Commission said in a report published on Monday (6 February).

It also said the use of diesel cars should be discouraged.

Only five of 28 member states manage to stay under EU air pollution limits and report air quality “to be generally good with some exceptions”.

The rest have too high particulate matter concentrations or too high nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels, the commis...