Ad
euobserver
"Our political leaders are finally starting to move beyond symbolic declarations" (Photo: Jean-Etienne Minh-Duy Poirrier)

How to combat anti-Semitism and Islamophobia?

Rule of Law
Opinion
by Sarah Isal, Intissar Kherigi, and Robin Sclafani, Brussels,

The deadly attacks in Paris and Copenhagen have served as a wake-up call to European policy makers of the escalating reality of anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and racism in Europe.

The fertility of European soil to extremist ideas, policies and practices - either from the far-right or from those propagating violence in the name of Islam - must be addressed.

Our political leaders are finally starting to move beyond symbolic declarations. They want to know what strategies can work in...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Anti-semitism: An attack on all of us
Islamism in the EU: a difficult debate
"Our political leaders are finally starting to move beyond symbolic declarations" (Photo: Jean-Etienne Minh-Duy Poirrier)

Tags

Rule of LawOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections