EU commission seeks 'unity', after southern states clash

The European Commission is being forced into a mediation role to try and keep the lid on a brewing row between its southern member states, sparked by their respective fears about discontented voters.
Spain and Portugal complained to the European Commission over the weekend following comments by leftist Greek leader Alexis Tsipras that Madrid and Lisbon were conspiring against Athens.
Tsipras accused the two governments of coming down hard against Greece's recent attempts to get so...
