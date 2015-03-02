Pro-Western party retains power in Estonia

Estonians on Sunday (1 March) backed the governing centre-right Reform party in a parliamentary election underpinned by Russian aggression in Ukraine.
Europe’s youngest prime minister, Taavi Roivas, who, at 35, will now be tasked to form a coalition in parliament, leads the pro-Nato and Western-oriented party in the small Baltic state.
"The Reform party is the 2015 winner of the parliamentary elections," Roivas announced on the ETV public television station.
Roivas' party cl...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.