A quarter of Estonia's 1.3 million population are ethnic Russians (Photo: EC)

Pro-Western party retains power in Estonia

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Estonians on Sunday (1 March) backed the governing centre-right Reform party in a parliamentary election underpinned by Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Europe’s youngest prime minister, Taavi Roivas, who, at 35, will now be tasked to form a coalition in parliament, leads the pro-Nato and Western-oriented party in the small Baltic state.

"The Reform party is the 2015 winner of the parliamentary elections," Roivas announced on the ETV public television station.

Roivas' party cl...

Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

