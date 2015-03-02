Pro-Western party retains power in Estonia

Estonians on Sunday (1 March) backed the governing centre-right Reform party in a parliamentary election underpinned by Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Europe’s youngest prime minister, Taavi Roivas, who, at 35, will now be tasked to form a coalition in parliament, leads the pro-Nato and Western-oriented party in the small Baltic state.

"The Reform party is the 2015 winner of the parliamentary elections," Roivas announced on the ETV public television station.

Roivas' party cl...