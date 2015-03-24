Ad
The directive aims to protect European companies' new patents and technologies (Photo: Argonne National Laboratory)

EU trade secrets bill prompts concern

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

MEPs are trying to walk a fine line between business interests and civil liberties in a new bill on trade secrets.

The directive is to unify member states’ legislation on how to protect business from illegal access and disclosure of secret information, for instance, on upcoming patents or innovative technologies.

The French centre-right MEP steering the law through the European Parliament, Constance Le Grip, said in a debate on Monday (23 March) it’ll have to strike “a balance be...

