EU parliament unveils €16mn 'go and vote' campaign

The European Parliament on Tuesday (10 September) began a €16-million effort to persuade people to go to the polls in next year's EU election amid rising unease about ever decreasing voter turnout.

The campaign, to run for one year, is designed to inform people what the world's second largest assembly does and why it is worth voting during the 22-25 May election period.

"We have a strong message. Do exercise your right to vote," said Greek socialist Anni Podimata. "The only way to...