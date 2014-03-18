Putin redraws map of Europe

Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (18 March) signed a treaty annexing the Ukrainian region of Crimea, shortly before the Russia-Ukraine confrontation claimed its first casualty.

He justified the step in a long speech to MPs which described the Black Sea peninsula - given by the USSR to Ukraine in 1954 - as quintessentially Russian in cultural and historical terms.

He said Ukraine is now run by “neo-Nazis, anti-Semites, and Russophobes.”

He also framed the crisis in a...