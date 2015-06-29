Chinese business worried by risk of euro volatility

The talk of the town in Brussels on Monday (29 June) is the grave uncertainty about the future of the eurozone and the place of Greece in it.

But at the morning plenary session of the EU-China business summit, held ahead of a political meeting, the topic was notable by its absence.

The only effect the weekend's Greek drama has had on the event, was that European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker was no longer scheduled to speak in the morning, but was postponed to the afternoon...