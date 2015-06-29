Ad
euobserver
Port of Piraeus, which China sees as a gateway to Europe (Photo: Aleksandr Zykov)

Chinese business worried by risk of euro volatility

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The talk of the town in Brussels on Monday (29 June) is the grave uncertainty about the future of the eurozone and the place of Greece in it.

But at the morning plenary session of the EU-China business summit, held ahead of a political meeting, the topic was notable by its absence.

The only effect the weekend's Greek drama has had on the event, was that European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker was no longer scheduled to speak in the morning, but was postponed to the afternoon...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Related articles

EU and China leaders to talk trade and climate
Port of Piraeus, which China sees as a gateway to Europe (Photo: Aleksandr Zykov)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections