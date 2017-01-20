New EU parliament coalitions get in shape

The new balance of power in the European Parliament was tested on Thursday (19 January) when the left gathered a solid majority behind a proposal for stronger social rights in the EU, two days after losing the battle for the presidency.

"We are still digesting the consequences of the [presidential] election. But the grand coalition is over and what is needed is pro-European forces working together led by progressive proposals," Portuguese MEP Maria Joao Rodrigues, a parliament vice-pres...