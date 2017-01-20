Ad
euobserver
The European Parliament is searching for a new balance of power. (Photo: European Parliament)

New EU parliament coalitions get in shape

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Strasbourg,

The new balance of power in the European Parliament was tested on Thursday (19 January) when the left gathered a solid majority behind a proposal for stronger social rights in the EU, two days after losing the battle for the presidency.

"We are still digesting the consequences of the [presidential] election. But the grand coalition is over and what is needed is pro-European forces working together led by progressive proposals," Portuguese MEP Maria Joao Rodrigues, a parliament vice-pres...

euobserver

