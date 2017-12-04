Ad
euobserver
European biofuels policy jeopardises food security, particularly in developing countries, say a group of Dutch scientists in an open letter (Photo: European Commission)

Letter

EU biofuels policy is false solution to climate problems

Digital
Green Economy
Opinion
by 178 Dutch scientists, Wageningen,

We, the undersigned, wish to express our sincere worries about the European biofuel policy.

In this letter we urgently implore the new Dutch cabinet to acknowledge that admixture of food crops into fuel causes severe damage to climate, nature and communities. The European admixture policy is a false solution to climate problems. We therefore call upon you to plead that biofuels from food crops have no place in the European 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development.

Recent research –...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalGreen EconomyOpinionLetter

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

EU tries to reduce share of 'food-wasting' biofuels
MEPs agree cap on crop-based biofuels
MEPs approve plan to put cap on older biofuels
New documentary shows how biofuels lobby played parliament
European biofuels policy jeopardises food security, particularly in developing countries, say a group of Dutch scientists in an open letter (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

DigitalGreen EconomyOpinionLetter
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections