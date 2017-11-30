New EU drone rules take full flight later

EU negotiators reached a provisional deal on new rules for drones on Thursday (30 November) - but decided to leave several details to be determined later.
Representatives of member states, the European Parliament (EP), and the European Commission decided that "a certificate may be required" for some civil uses of drones.
The criteria for certification are left open though, and are to be determined through a separate process known a...
