EU telecom watchdog plan dead on arrival

A European Commission proposal to upgrade a Riga-based forum of national telecommunications watchdogs into a more powerful EU agency lacks the required support in the European Parliament and member states, sources tell EUobserver.

“A majority of member states is reluctant to give more powers to Berec,” said a source close to the Council, the EU institution where representatives from the governments of member states meet.

Berec is the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Comm...