Digital rights activists last year pleaded successfully with Berec to close loopholes in the EU's legislation on open internet (Photo: Arbeitskreis Vorratsdaten)

EU telecom watchdog plan dead on arrival

Digital
EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

A European Commission proposal to upgrade a Riga-based forum of national telecommunications watchdogs into a more powerful EU agency lacks the required support in the European Parliament and member states, sources tell EUobserver.

“A majority of member states is reluctant to give more powers to Berec,” said a source close to the Council, the EU institution where representatives from the governments of member states meet.

Berec is the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Comm...

DigitalEU Political

DigitalEU Political
