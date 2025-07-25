Ad
euobserver
EU officials pointed to 'systemic distortions' in trade relations with China (Photo: European Commission)

EU-China summit sees Brussels highlight Beijing's 'systematic distortions'

EU & the World
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

EU-China relations are at an “inflection point”, EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen told Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at a summit in Beijing on Thursday. But Brussels officials reported some progress towards China loosening its rules on rare earths exports and on the climate.  

Officials had ...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Contrasting expectations ahead of Japan and China summits in focus This WEEK
Chinese EV investment a 'strategic dilemma' for EU
China's rare earths exports surge ahead of key Beijing-Brussels summit
China and the EU: partners for mutual success
Disputes on raw materials and trade overshadow EU-China summit
EU officials pointed to 'systemic distortions' in trade relations with China (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections