euobserver
Chinese restrictions on the export of rare earths and magnets has been a major bone of contention for the EU ahead of Thursday's summit in Beijing (Photo: Fairphone)

China's rare earths exports surge ahead of key Beijing-Brussels summit

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

Chinese exports of rare earths and the magnets needed to make electric vehicles in Europe surged in June, according to new data released on Monday (21 July) — ahead of a crucial EU-China summit later this week. 

Last month, China exported 3,188 tonnes of rare earth permanent magnets, an 157.5-percent inc...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

