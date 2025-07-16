Ad
The EU-China summit in Beijing on 24 July has already been cut back from two days to a single day and will not be attended by Chinese president Xi Jinping (Photo: European Union)

Disputes on raw materials and trade overshadow EU-China summit

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU and China are at loggerheads over a series of trade disputes, including China’s control over the world’s critical raw materials, ahead of their joint summit in Beijing next week.  

The EU-China summit in Beijing on 24 July has already been cut back from two days to a single day and will ...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

