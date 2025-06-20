Ad
euobserver
Chinese firms will be banned from EU tenders for medical devices from 30 June, the EU commission has announced (Photo: European Parliament)

EU bans Chinese firms from medical-devices market in new trade row

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU Commission has banned Chinese firms from all public procurement tenders for medical devices worth over €5m in the latest front of the trade dispute between the two blocs. 

The measures announced by the EU executive on Friday (20 June) will cover 60 percent of the procurement market for medical dev...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

