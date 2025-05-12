EU welcomes US backing down in China trade war

Europe on Monday (12 May) welcomed news of the de-escalation of the trade conflict between China and the United States.

“We do welcome it. From the EU side, we’ve been very clear that tariffs are a retrograde step for the global economy. We want to lower barriers, not increase them,” an EU commission spokesperson said.

