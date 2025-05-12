Ad
US treasury secretary Scott Bessent: 'I believe that the venue, here in Lake Geneva, added great equanimity to what was a very positive process' (Photo: Scott Bessent's X)

EU welcomes US backing down in China trade war

by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

Europe on Monday (12 May) welcomed news of the de-escalation of the trade conflict between China and the United States. 

“We do welcome it. From the EU side, we’ve been very clear that tariffs are a retrograde step for the global economy. We want to lower barriers, not increase them,” an EU commission spokesperson said.

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

