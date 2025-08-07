Ad
euobserver
With only months until the EU's deforestation regulation enters into force, there is still confusion over whether it will be amended or delayed again (Photo: Courtesy Jikalahari)

Clock ticks down on EU deforestation law as governments push for new changes

EU & the World
Africa
Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, London,

Coffee and cocoa producers are among those scrambling to comply with the EU’s anti-deforestation regulation, which is due to take effect from January — despite confusion over whether the EU Commission will delay or amend the terms of the regulation. 

In July, 18

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldAfricaGreen Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Climate scientists warn against carbon offset loophole in EU 2040 target
Indonesia-EU free trade agreement: good faith and equal treatment
Gutting EU due diligence law 'robbed' victims of corporate abuse
EU anti-deforestation law spares all major exporters, including Brazil
EPP backs down after ministers oppose exemptions to deforestation law
Brussels goes all-in on competitiveness with sweeping deregulation push
With only months until the EU's deforestation regulation enters into force, there is still confusion over whether it will be amended or delayed again (Photo: Courtesy Jikalahari)

Tags

EU & the WorldAfricaGreen Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections