The recommendation directly challenges EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra’s push to include international carbon offsets in the EU’s 2040 climate target (Photo: Johannes Plenio)

Climate scientists warn against carbon offset loophole in EU 2040 target

by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

Europe’s climate scientists have warned the European Commission not to rely on international carbon offsets to meet its 2040 emissions target, saying it would weaken the bloc’s credibility and risk undermining real efforts to cut emissions.

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

