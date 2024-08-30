Ad
Although results have been limited, oil majors argue that increased investment is necessary to develop carbon capture and storage technologies for industries like cement (above) (Photo: Peter Teffer)

EU among top spenders on ineffective ‘climate solutions’

by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

EU countries rank high among wealthy countries that spend billions of public money on so-called 'climate solutions' that "consistently fail, overspend, or underperform," new analysis by research and advocacy group Oil Change International (OCI) suggests...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

