Ad
euobserver
Member states need to capture equivalent to the annual carbon emissions of Italy (Photo: Patrick Hendry)

EU doubles down on carbon capture in 2040 climate plans

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

EU countries will need to capture vast amounts of greenhouse gas before it enters the atmosphere to reach the bloc's climate targets.

According to an EU Commission recommendation presented on Tuesday (6 February), member states must cut 90 percent of their emissions by 2040, which follows earlier advice from the EU scientific advisory board.

The shift will be momentous and profoundly change how we drive, eat, heat our homes and generate energy.

On top of this, the commissi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

COP28 warned over-relying on carbon capture costs €27 trillion
EU bets big on fossil hydrogen and carbon storage
EU to unveil 2040 climate goal with controversial 'net' cuts
Member states need to capture equivalent to the annual carbon emissions of Italy (Photo: Patrick Hendry)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections