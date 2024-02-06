EU doubles down on carbon capture in 2040 climate plans

EU countries will need to capture vast amounts of greenhouse gas before it enters the atmosphere to reach the bloc's climate targets.

According to an EU Commission recommendation presented on Tuesday (6 February), member states must cut 90 percent of their emissions by 2040, which follows earlier advice from the EU scientific advisory board.

The shift will be momentous and profoundly change how we drive, eat, heat our homes and generate energy.

On top of this, the commissi...