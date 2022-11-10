Russia on 'irreversible' path to clash with West, France says

Russia's invasion of Ukraine put it on an "irreversible" path toward a clash with the "collective West", France has warned.
"The rupture introduced by the war and the irreversibility of Russian strategic choices make it necessary to anticipate a confrontation with Moscow," the French Secretariat-General for National Defence and Security (SGDSN) said in a Strategic Review published on Wedne...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
