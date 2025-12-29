Listen: Are Europe’s culture wars just a distraction from class struggle?

In this episode of Europe Talks Back, Evi Kiorri explores how Europe's so-called culture wars are used to divert attention from structural economic issues.

With insight from political scientist and member of the Social Democrats Justus Seuferle and Politics Professor at the University of Bath, Aurélien Mondon, the episode examines how political and media discourse has shifted away from material concerns like wages, housing, and labour rights, towards debates on identity, migration, and “wokeness.”

Our guests argue that this cultural framing distorts the concept of class and often benefits elite interests, while marginalising those most affected by economic inequality. Through this lens, we question who really shapes the public narrative in Europe, and who is excluded from it.

Production: By Europod, in co-production with Sphera Network.

EUobserver is proud to have an editorial partnership with Europod to co-publish the podcast series “Long Story Short” and "Europe Talks Back". The podcast is available on all major platforms.

This episode of Europe Talks Back is a rebroadcast from earlier this year. Long Story Short’s daily podcast will resume in mid-January 2026.



