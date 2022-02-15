Faux woke wars must not derail EU anti-racism plans

Spare a thought for the EU's brave foot soldiers who are putting the final touches on new Europe-wide rules to fight racism.

It is an important job - but a thankless one.

Their efforts to draw up a list of anti-racist actions and recommendations that EU home affairs ministers can sign off on 3-4 March are commendable.

But the task is not easy.

EU institutions have traditionally looked the other way, while far-right populists and quite a few mainstream politicians have spre...