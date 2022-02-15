Ad
For many politicians in France, Europe is in the midst of a no-holds-barred culture war in which the real enemy is not Russia or China but with emboldened woke fighters on a mission to demolish the "European Way of Life"

Faux woke wars must not derail EU anti-racism plans

by Shada Islam, Brussels,

Spare a thought for the EU's brave foot soldiers who are putting the final touches on new Europe-wide rules to fight racism. \nIt is an important job - but a thankless one.

Their efforts to draw up a list of anti-racist actions and recommendations that EU home affairs ministers can sign off on 3-4 March are commendable.

But the task is not easy.

EU institutions have traditionally looked the other way, while far-right populists and quite a few mainstream politicians have spre...

Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She is also the new editor of the EUobserver magazine.

Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She is also the new editor of the EUobserver magazine.

