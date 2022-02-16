Hungary monitors not enough to stop first 'rigged' election in EU

Recent weeks have seen the opening of a new front in the struggle around the decade-long autocratisation of Hungary.
While the quality of democracy has starkly fallen since prime minister Viktor Orbán came to power in 2010, criticism from international partners — especially the European Union — has centred around the issues of rule of law, media f...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Daniel Hegedüs is transatlantic fellow for central Europe at the German Marshall Fund of the United States. David Levine is elections integrity fellow at the Alliance for Securing Democracy.
Daniel Hegedüs is transatlantic fellow for central Europe at the German Marshall Fund of the United States. David Levine is elections integrity fellow at the Alliance for Securing Democracy.