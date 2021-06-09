Ad
euobserver
All member states are expected to be able to issue certificates by the 1st of July (Photo: Steven Thompson)

Analysis

The EU's Covid-19 certificate - how it will work?

Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

What is it? Can you travel without a certificate?

The EU Digital Covid Certificate (to give it the full, formal, name) will prove the health status of people travelling across the bloc. They will not cost anything, and be available in digital form or on paper, both with a QR code and a digital signature.

The certificate is not obligatory, and nor is it a guaranteed right to travel. And you will still need your passport, or another form of identification.

But they wi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & SocietyAnalysis

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

First glimpse of new EU 'vaccine certificate' for summer
Covid-19 certificates back on EU leaders' agenda
Legal worries on EU's 'green certificates' for Covid travel
MEPs: EU travel certificate must put end to 'patchwork' rules
All member states are expected to be able to issue certificates by the 1st of July (Photo: Steven Thompson)

Tags

Health & SocietyAnalysis

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections