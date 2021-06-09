The EU's Covid-19 certificate - how it will work?

What is it? Can you travel without a certificate?

The EU Digital Covid Certificate (to give it the full, formal, name) will prove the health status of people travelling across the bloc. They will not cost anything, and be available in digital form or on paper, both with a QR code and a digital signature.

The certificate is not obligatory, and nor is it a guaranteed right to travel. And you will still need your passport, or another form of identification.

But they wi...