More trust in EU than national governments amid pandemic

Most Europeans are not satisfied with the measures the EU has taken to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, and they would like the bloc to have more competencies to deal with such a crisis in the future, according to a new survey published on Thursday (3 June).

Nevertheless, the image of the EU and trust in the 27-nation bloc remains strong and steadily increasing - while Europeans' support for their national governments has plummeted since the pandemic began.

The discontent about the EU...