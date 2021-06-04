More trust in EU than national governments amid pandemic

Most Europeans are not satisfied with the measures the EU has taken to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, and they would like the bloc to have more competencies to deal with such a crisis in the future, according to a new survey published on Thursday (3 June).
Nevertheless, the image of the EU and trust in the 27-nation bloc remains strong and steadily increasing - while Europeans' support for their national governments has plummeted since the pandemic began.
The discontent about the EU...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
