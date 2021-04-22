Ad
A decision on whether to classify gas as a sustainable investment has been postponed (Photo: Trans Adriatic Pipeline)

EU defers decision on gas and nuclear as 'green' energy

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission will not decide on whether to classify gas and nuclear energy as a possible green investments until later this year.

The delay has caused controversy among some NGOs and consumer groups, who say fossil fuels such as gas should not be considered 'green'.

And they fear the delay will be used by industry lobbyists to classify them as environmentally-friendly.

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

