Listen: How loneliness is spreading across urban and rural Europe

Loneliness doesn’t stop at city limits or country borders. In this episode of Europe Talks Back, Evi Kiorri explores how isolation takes root in both Europe’s bustling cities and its quiet rural towns.

With insights from sociologist Jasper de Witte, we unpack why loneliness isn’t just about being alone but about social ties, inequality, and the structures that shape our lives.

From young people in fast-paced capitals to older adults in remote villages, millions across Europe are affected.

This episode looks at what makes loneliness different in rural and urban contexts, why it matters for public health and democracy, and what solutions from better transport to community spaces might help people feel less cut off and more connected. And today, we’re diving into what loneliness means in rural and urban Europe, why it happens, why it matters, and what can actually make a difference.

