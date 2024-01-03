Ad
If presidential elections were to be held now, over 30 percent of the French said they would vote for Le Pen, according to a recent Ifop poll. (Photo: Emma Sofia Dedorson)

Sociologist Jérôme Fourquet: 'The silent majority is pivotal'

by Emma Sofia Dedorson, Paris,

Jérôme Fourquet, the French director of opinion at Ifop Institute, an international polling and market research firm, believes that French society is more divided than ever.

He believes that rather than "two Frances" there are three, and that those groups are separating, geographically and ideologically.

The far right in France is on the rise and this, he says, depends in part on social and economic factors but also on the political narrative —...

Author Bio

Emma Sofia Dedorson is a Paris-based journalist covering politics, culture and society in France, Spain and Italy.

