Ad
euobserver
Monday's anti-Soros billboards featured European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: fidesz.eu.hu)

EU 'unfazed' by antisemitic billboards despite Gaza war

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU's top institution "didn't bat an eyelid" over Viktor Orbán's latest antisemitic slur, in a sign of the Hungarian prime minister's shrinking relevance in Europe.

Orbán's Fidesz party unveiled billboards in Budapest on Monday (21 November) showing European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen with a Jewish US philanthropist's son called Alex Soros.

"Let's not dance to their tunes," the billboards said.

The Soros family is routinely vilified by antisemitic consp...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Surge of antisemitism in Europe condemned by EU Commission
EU backs Israel on 'human shields' in Gaza
Not like last time: Why Gaza is a new 'rip' in Belgian society
Monday's anti-Soros billboards featured European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: fidesz.eu.hu)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections