EU 'unfazed' by antisemitic billboards despite Gaza war

The EU's top institution "didn't bat an eyelid" over Viktor Orbán's latest antisemitic slur, in a sign of the Hungarian prime minister's shrinking relevance in Europe.
Orbán's Fidesz party unveiled billboards in Budapest on Monday (21 November) showing European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen with a Jewish US philanthropist's son called Alex Soros.
"Let's not dance to their tunes," the billboards said.
The Soros family is routinely vilified by antisemitic consp...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
