UNRWA, the UN agency in Gaza, says people will start dying without water (Photo: UNRWA)

No evidence EU aid went to Hamas, says Israel ambassador

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

There is no evidence Hamas received EU aid, says Haim Regev, Israel's ambassador to the EU and Nato.

"We do not have any evidence that EU passes anything to Hamas. We don't," Regev told reporters in Brussels on Thursday (19 October).

The comments follow concerns that Hamas, a militant group recognised by the EU as a terrorist organisation, had somehow directly or indirectly benefitted from EU funded projects in the Gaza Strip.

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

