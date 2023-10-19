No evidence EU aid went to Hamas, says Israel ambassador

There is no evidence Hamas received EU aid, says Haim Regev, Israel's ambassador to the EU and Nato.
"We do not have any evidence that EU passes anything to Hamas. We don't," Regev told reporters in Brussels on Thursday (19 October).
The comments follow concerns that Hamas, a militant group recognised by the EU as a terrorist organisation, had somehow directly or indirectly benefitted from EU funded projects in the Gaza Strip.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
