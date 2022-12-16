Ad
euobserver
We are calling on EU institutions to implement long overdue reforms: a mandatory registration of meetings between all MEPs and lobbyists; a firewall for lobbies in repressive regimes; a reform of the current lobby register to make it legally binding. (Photo: Matthew Tempest)

'Qatargate' is the tip of the iceberg

EU Political
Opinion
by Lucy Hall and Hans Van Scharen, London/Brussels,

'Qatargate' is just the tip of the iceberg: the EU has been lobbied by repressive regimes for decades

To the average person, Qatargate is shocking: the idea that elected officials would take actual bribes from one of the most repressive regimes in the world, in exchange for playing down serious human rights violations?

But to those of us who have been working for years to cast a light on EU corruption, this latest scandal is not a shock, or even a surprise; it's just the tip of ...

EU Political Opinion

Author Bio

Lucy Hall and Hans Van Scharen are researchers for Corporate Europe Observatory, an NGO monitoring corporate lobbying in Brussels.

EU Political Opinion

