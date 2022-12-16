'Qatargate' is the tip of the iceberg

'Qatargate' is just the tip of the iceberg: the EU has been lobbied by repressive regimes for decades

To the average person, Qatargate is shocking: the idea that elected officials would take actual bribes from one of the most repressive regimes in the world, in exchange for playing down serious human rights violations?

But to those of us who have been working for years to cast a light on EU corruption, this latest scandal is not a shock, or even a surprise; it's just the tip of ...